Work on multi-million Aberdeen road to start next week

Ground investigations are to start as part of a £26.4 million improvement scheme to a city street.

Diggers and drilling equipment will be in the Berryden area on Monday for the Berryden Corridor Improvement Scheme to begin the design process for the route.

Earlier this year, empty eyesore buildings on Powis Terrace, which will form part of the route, were demolished.

Properties at 78A and 86-90, including a former garage, were taken down as part of the Aberdeen City Council scheme.

The project will work with other major road schemes to help alleviate traffic congestion around the city.

Aberdeen City Council transport and regeneration spokesman Councillor Ross Grant said: “It’s good the ground investigations are starting for the £26.4m Berryden Corridor Improvement Scheme as it shows that we’re another step of the way to building the road.

“The scheme will benefit motorists, cyclists and pedestrians and will be a major upgrade to the roads network in the area.”