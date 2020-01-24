Inquiry into painter’s death at Aberdeen’s new exhibition centre

A fatal accident inquiry will be held into the death of a painter working at Aberdeen’s new exhibition centre.

Kevin Stewart suffered head injuries after he fell off a platform while prepping a hotel room for work in September 2018.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at The Event Complex Aberdeen (Teca) and took him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he was placed in a coma.

However, the 51-year-old, from Methlick, died nearly two weeks later.

The Press and Journal reported a fatal accident inquiry has now been announced as Mr Stewart died while in the course of his employment.

A hearing has been set for March at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, with the full inquiry expected later that month.

Father-of-three Mr Stewart, who had five grandchildren, spent his life working as a painter.

He had been working for MN Hamilton & Sons painter and decorators at the time of his accident.