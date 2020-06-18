Inquiries ongoing into disturbance in Aberdeen high rise

Police attended a disturbance at an Aberdeen high rise flats last night.
Residents of Linksfield Court reported a large police presence at about 10.50pm, with five police vehicles seen around the building.
Inquiries are ongoing into the incident, with officers remaining on scene for more than an hour.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.50pm on Wednesday, 17 June, police were called to a report of a disturbance at Linksfield Court, Aberdeen.
“Inquiries are ongoing into this incident.”
