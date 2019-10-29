Inquiries ongoing following crash on north-east road

Police have launched a probe following a crash on a north-east road.

Officers were called to Martin Brae in Inverurie shortly after 6pm following reports of a collision.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured in the collision, which is understood to have involved two vehicles.

However, reports suggested the street remained cordoned off several hours after the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a collision on Martin Brae in Inverurie at around 6pm.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”