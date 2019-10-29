Wednesday, October 30th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Inquiries ongoing following crash on north-east road

by Jamie Hall
29/10/2019, 10:08 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Police have launched a probe following a crash on a north-east road.

Officers were called to Martin Brae in Inverurie shortly after 6pm following reports of a collision.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured in the collision, which is understood to have involved two vehicles.

However, reports suggested the street remained cordoned off several hours after the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a collision on Martin Brae in Inverurie at around 6pm.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Breaking