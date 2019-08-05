Inquiries continue into deliberate fire at Aberdeen flat

Inquiries were today ongoing following a “suspicious” early-morning fire in an Aberdeen flat last week.

Police announced they were treating the blaze, which ripped through a property on Lintmill Terrace in Northfield shortly before 5am on Friday, as wilful fire-raising.

Officers have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the blaze, which was reported at around 4.46am on Friday.

The Evening Express told how onlookers were left stunned as flames leapt from the windows of the flat, located above the Premier Lintmill Shoppy.

The blaze was described as “well-developed” by the time crews arrived at the scene, with firefighters using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and fans to bring the flames under control. They also had to cut away floorboards.

It was extinguished by around 5.05am, with police remaining at the scene for several hours. No one was in the flat by the time emergency services arrived.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the incident, which is being treated as suspected wilful fire-raising.

“Nobody has yet been arrested.”

Residents said they were woken by emergency vehicles arriving at the property, and saw smoke billowing from the flat.