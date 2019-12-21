Inquiries continue following Aberdeen flat attack

Inquiries are continuing after a disturbance which left two men needing hospital treatment.

Officers were called to School Road in Seaton shortly after 8pm on Thursday.

Police are now hunting for those responsible.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 8.20pm on Thursday December 19 to a report of an assault in the School Road area of Aberdeen.

“Two men were taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”