Work to begin on Aberdeen’s first outdoor learning nursery at Duthie Park

Work on an innovative outdoor learning nursery for pre-school children will get underway at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park later this month.

Preparatory work will commence on Monday 29 March at the park’s East Lodge which will be the hub for the ground-breaking project.

The pilot project is part of Aberdeen City Council’s £23 million investment transforming nursery settings across the city in preparation for expanded Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) hours for children below school age.

Outdoor nurseries are being embraced nationally in the public and private sector as a part of a strategy informed by the success of the same approach worldwide.

Scandinavian countries in particular have been championing the benefits of outdoor learning.

Practitioners in Aberdeen have already collaborated with similar settings in Spain through an external grant-funded project.

© Supplied by Halliday Fraser Munr

Councillor Jenny Laing, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said an extensive study on the benefits of outdoor, play-based learning has been undertaken and the council is now ready to apply this learning in the city and ensure young children ‘reap the rewards’.

Ms Laing said: “We are delighted to see so many of our new ELC settings coming on stream and we are proud of our infrastructure investment.

“Innovation is every bit as important and the Duthie Park is the perfect location to focus on for our pilot project.

“Hazlehead Park will also see an ELC outdoor learning setting as we look to utilise our wonderful green spaces to offer more new and exciting options for parents and children.”

The creation of outdoor nurseries and hybrid nurseries – combining more traditional nursery provision with extended outdoor learning – is viewed as an important part of a wider city strategy.

The key aims of these nurseries are to enhance physical as well as emotional wellbeing and social development.

Councillor Laing added: “With this innovative project we are looking to put into practice the academic research that demonstrates that outdoor learning improves attainment, develops motor skills and benefits physical and mental health.”

© Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Costing £1.4m, the Duthie Park nursery is scheduled to open in summer and will also include provision for indoor space in adverse weather in the redeveloped East Lodge.

Staff ratios will be enhanced from indoor levels to ensure the highest standards of health and safety are maintained.

Gordon Milne, managing director at Robertson Construction Eastern, which is delivering the transformational nursery settings through Procurement Hub Major Projects Framework, said: “The introduction of the city’s first outdoor nursery further illustrates Aberdeen City Council’s commitment to providing first-class learning environments for pre-school children.

“We are proud to be the contractor of choice for the delivery of this important project and look forward to continuing our close collaboration with the Council.”

Managing Director at Halliday Fraser Munro, David Halliday, said: “Working with local communities in the Aberdeen area plays a huge role in our organisation and having already successfully delivered a number of facilities for Aberdeen City Council, we are delighted to be marking the start of the next adventure on Duthie Park later this month.

“These state-of-the art ELC facilities are a real attribute to the people in the area and an excellent addition to the greenspaces round about us. Duthie Park will no doubt create an accessible centre for all of the community to enjoy.”