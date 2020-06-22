Injured walker rescued from north-east nature reserve

A stricken walker was rescued from a north-east nature reserve after becoming injured.

A coastguard team from Cruden Bay were called out to Forvie Nature Reserve yesterday afternoon to assist a person with a suspected ankle injury.

Officers from Peterhead were also tasked to assist.

Once they located the casualty, they provided them with initial first aid and strapped up their ankle.

Then, working alongside the Scottish Ambulance Service, the walker was prepared for a stretcher evacuation.

Since they were in such a hard to access area, they have to carry the stretched along the coast path to the nearest access point and waiting ambulance.

A warning was released by the coastguard on social media following this incident.

It read: “Even on the nicest days on a good path, a simple slip can result in a nasty injury. Occurring in a remote location can make this all the more serious.

“Ensure you are well prepared for your walk and have a means of communication.

“If you do get into difficulty in a coastal environment remember to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”