Injured north-east walker sparks rescue effort

Emergency services have been called to rescue an injured walker in the north-east.
The man is believed to have fallen and injured himself while hiking in the Cairngorms at around 5.10pm.
Police have attended and a rescue helicopter is on its way to the scene.
Braemar Mountain Rescue Team was also called to assist with the operation earlier today.
A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called around 5.10pm to a report of a man having fallen and injured himself in the Cairngorms.
“Police attended along with Braemar Mountain Rescue Team and a helimed is en route.”