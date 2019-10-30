Injured north-east walker sparks rescue effort

Emergency services have been called to rescue an injured walker in the north-east.

The man is believed to have fallen and injured himself while hiking in the Cairngorms at around 5.10pm.

Police have attended and a rescue helicopter is on its way to the scene.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team was also called to assist with the operation earlier today.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called around 5.10pm to a report of a man having fallen and injured himself in the Cairngorms.

“Police attended along with Braemar Mountain Rescue Team and a helimed is en route.”