News / Local Aberdeen Coastguard airlifts injured boat crewman to hospital By Donna MacAllister 19/07/2021, 5:45 pm Updated: 19/07/2021, 5:51 pm The injured crewman was airlifted to hospital. An injured crew member on board a boat has been taken to hospital. Aberdeen Coastguard received the call at about 4.30pm on Monday after the man got hurt. A coastguard spokesman said the crewman was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Further details on his condition are not known at this time.