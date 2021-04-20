Show Links
Injured crewman airlifted from North Sea platform

by Chris MacLennan
20/04/2021, 4:23 pm Updated: 20/04/2021, 6:16 pm
An offshore worker has been airlifted to hospital after being injured on a North Sea platform.

The incident happened 140 nautical miles east of Aberdeen, at about 9.40am today.

The coastguards sent Rescue Bond 1 and transferred the man to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where the helicopter touched down around 3.20pm.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown.