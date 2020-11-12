Injured Aberdeen horse was not struck by firework, police say

A horse which lost an eye after being injured on Bonfire Night in Aberdeen was not hit by a firework, police have said.

Dettori was thought to have been seriously hurt by an errant firework in Countesswells.

His owners feared that he would have to be put down after his eye was irreversibly damaged.

However, the vet decided removing his eye would be enough to save him.

Police launched an investigation into the incident but have discovered “no criminality.”

PC Ian Webster, Hazlehead Community Policing Team, said: “Extensive inquiries were carried out and it was established that no criminality had been identified and the injury was not as a direct result of a firework or as a direct result of being struck by a firework.

“Our thoughts are with the owner and Dettori during what must have been a distressing time.

“I would like to again like to emphasise the importance of firework safety and the impact these may have on animals who can become frightened or startled by noises and flashes.”

