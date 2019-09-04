Initiative will help reduce HIV stigma in Aberdeen

A new HIV initiative supported by Aberdeen City Council will help reduce the stigma related to the condition, a campaigner has claimed.

Councillor Sarah Duncan met campaigners outside the Town House yesterday to mark the local authority pledging its support for the Fast Track Cities initiative as part of a global focus on HIV prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Colin Stewart, from forum Our Positive Voice Grampian, said the group felt “very strongly” in getting Aberdeen signed up as a member to help reduce stigma.

He said: “The stigma is high up here and we want to try and get that reduced. People still remember the old adverts from the 80s. They are still scared of HIV.

“There is a lot of work to be done not just with professionals but with the general public and that’s why this will be an important step forward.”

The aim is to have all Scottish cities signed up, with Aberdeen joining Glasgow in committing to the aims.

These include zero new HIV transmissions and zero HIV-related deaths by 2030.