Initiative launched by Duchess of Cambridge to help Aberdeen charity provide for vulnerable

A north-east charity is one of three baby banks involved in a new initiative launched by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The project will bring together British brands and baby banks across the UK to help raise awareness and donations for families in need.

Aberdeen-based charity AberNecessities is one of three baby banks involved in the project.

It supports vulnerable children and families by providing the bare essentials needed to care for children.

More than 10,000 new items will be distributed to AberNecessities, Little Village and Baby Basics which operate baby banks across the UK.

It comes after a new survey conducted by Little Village found that the UK continues to see rising levels of families in need in the wake of the pandemic.

It found 77% of baby banks desperately need more nappies, mattresses and other products and that 9 in 10 baby banks say the outbreak of Covid-19 is making it harder to support families in the way they would want.

Danielle Flecher-Horn, co-founder of AberNecessities said: “We are extremely proud to be part of the Royal Foundation’s initiative dedicated to supporting children living in poverty across the UK.

“In the wake of Covid-19 we have been inundated with requests for nappies, formula milk, clothes and other basic essentials, and the demand continues to grow.

“Having taught children who have social and emotional difficulties I have seen first-hand the effect early childhood experiences have in later life.

“By providing parents with the resources to build a positive relationship with their children – from pregnancy and throughout the first years – we can make a real difference to a child’s development, health and overall happiness.

“This incredible support from the Duchess of Cambridge will afford us the ability to help more struggling families with the basic essentials to ensure no child goes without.”

Baby banks aim to support and empower families by ensuring every child has the essential items they need to thrive such as clothes, toys and equipment.

The organisations are powered primarily by volunteers, with families who need support typically being referred via a network of professionals including midwives, health visitors and social workers.

Bloom and Blossom, Boden, Bramley, Childs Farm, Frugi, Green People (Organic Babies), John Lewis, JoJo Maman Bébé, Kit & Kin, Kokoso Baby, M&S, Mamas and Papas, Matalan, My Little Coco, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, The White Company and Trotters donated items such as nappies, bedding and clothing to AberNecessities, Little Village and Baby Basics.