Initial work to begin at further council house development sites in Aberdeen

Ground investigations are scheduled to begin next week at sites across Aberdeen earmarked for the development of hundreds of council homes.

The sites include Kaimhill, which is set for 30 homes, Tillydrone, with 75 homes, Craighill, with 105, Kincorth, with 205, Greenferns, with 350, and Greenferns lanward with upwards of 150 homes.

The exploratory work, which is expected to be completed next month, will include digging trial pits and drilling bore holes, and also involve ground radar and water investigations.

Work to build 2,000 new council homes – the biggest building programme in a generation – resumed at the start of July after the Covid-19 pandemic prevented contractors from entering the site.

A total of 369 homes are being built at the former Summerhill Academy and a further 283 at Wellheads Road in Dyce, with almost 200 new homes at Smithfield and Manor Walk already having been built.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “The sites identified span the city and we look forward to understanding their potential for delivering new homes.

“Aberdeen City Council was leading the way in providing social infrastructure before the Covid-19 pandemic and will continue leading the way as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “Part of our focus on the future is about creating communities where people can enjoy a high quality of life and be well placed to enjoy new economic opportunities.

“The provision of 2,000 new council homes will help make that happen whilst the use of energy efficient technologies will support our commitment to a Net Zero Vision.”