Information sessions for north-east residents affected by bridge closures

A north-east council will hold an information session for a community hit by a number of bridge closures.

Torrential rain battered bridges around the region in September, with the King Edward area badly affected.

Aberdeenshire Council will host a public engagement drop-in event to update people from the area at the King Edward Community Hall on Monday March 9.

It will run between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

A previous public meeting was held in January and people from the village set out the full social, financial and safety impacts of the bridge closures.

More than 75 locals turned up to voice their concerns about the lack of crossings on their lives and businesses.

The total cost of repairing the six bridges in the area is £1.26 million and Aberdeenshire Council has said there is no funding within the current budget to carry out the work.