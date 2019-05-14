Information event to help potential Aberdeen foster carers

A special information event for potential foster carers is taking place at an Aberdeen community centre this week.

The event, which will take place at Airyhall Community Centre between 4.30-6.30pm tomorrow, will give visitors the chance to speak to foster carers and members of the council’s recruitment team.

It comes as the UK-wide Foster Care Fortnight kicks off this week.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, said: “Locally-based foster carers play a vital role in ensuring our children, young people and families experience the best outcomes possible.

“I would encourage anyone who has been considering foster caring to come along to what I know will be an informative and rewarding evening.”

For further information on the event and on foster caring in general, contact the recruitment, assessment and training team on 01224 694554 or by emailing adoptfosterrecruitment@aberdeencity.gov.uk