Information event to be held around new Aberdeen flu vaccines

An online information event has been organised in order to help members of the public learn more about this year’s flu vaccines.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership’s transforming health and wellbeing team will host the session on Monday from 2.30pm until 3.30pm.

This year for the first time, vaccinations for flu will not be given at GP practices, and will instead be carried out in large spaces such as churches, community halls and sports centres.

Health workers are currently working to ensure uptake across the city for those eligible is as high as it can be, as well as identifying any barriers that may stop people attending for their vaccination.

The virtual event will include a discussion of this year’s plans, and will also give people the opportunity to give their opinions on how uptake can be encouraged.

More people will be included under the criteria this winter than previous years. Those who will be offered a free flu vaccine include children between two and five, children in Primary 1-7, pregnant women, heath care workers, social care workers providing direct care, unpaid carers, 55-64 year olds, those over 65, anyone with an underlying medical condition such as asthma, COPD or diabetes and anyone who lives with someone in the shielding category.

The event is free to attend. To book a space, visit https://bit.ly/36pzgmg