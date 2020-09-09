Information boards installed in north-east and Norway to celebrate first aircraft crossing

Information boards celebrating the first aircraft crossing of the North Sea have been installed in both Aberdeenshire and Norway.

Displays honouring Norwegian pilot Tryggve Gran are now in place in both Cruden Bay and Jaeren, after the dating pilot crossed the North Sea in 1914.

The Cruden Bay board has been installed in Main Street and is next to the existing monument to Tryggve.

Money for the display came from a £1,500 grant from NorthConnect, which aims to build a power connection between Scotland and Norway, and was awarded to the Port Erroll Heritage Group.

The lecterns are written in both English and Norwegian.

They say: “On July 30th 1914, Tryggve Gran (1888 – 1980) piloting a Blériot monoplane took off at 8 a.m. from a field near the Cruden Bay Hotel. His aim: to make the first aircraft crossing of the North Sea.

“The flight was dramatic from the start; he narrowly avoided colliding with the overhead electric tram wires which connected the hotel and the station. Twenty miles out, he encountered sea fog and turned back. Landing on the beach, the aircraft overshot the sand, and to avoid hitting the rocks at the far end, Gran steered into the sea.

“He took off from the beach for his second attempt just after 1pm, and headed towards his native Norway.

“All went well until half way across when, after changing fuel tanks, the engine cut out because of low pressure in the tanks and the aircraft plummeted. The down-draft started the propellers going again, and he flattened out thirty metres above the sea. He had ‘prayed to the good Lord to help me’.”

It adds: “Tryggve Gran landed in a field on a farm near Stavanger in Norway, four hours and ten minutes after leaving Scotland. The 510 kilometre flight was one of the famous early air journeys including memorably Louis Blériot’s 37 kilometre hop across the English Channel in 1909, a non-stop flight from London to Paris in 1911, and the 1912 crossing of the Irish Sea.

“At the age of 26 in 1914, Tryggve Gran had already taken part in a historical event. He had been a member of Captain Scott’s team, supporting their expedition to the South Pole in 1912.

“In 1971 Tryggve Gran returned to Cruden Bay to inaugurate the nearby memorial dedicated to his famous flight.”

The NorthConnect grant has also been used by the Port Erroll Heritage Group to fund and install a display board to give information about the history of Slains Castle.

It is also located in Main Street, close to the Slains Castle car park.

Both boards were installed free of charge by Aberdeenshire Council.