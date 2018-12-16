Information boards give new insight into north-east communities

Information boards have been installed across two north-east communities to give an insight into their history.

A new heritage trail through Banff and Macduff has seen eight of the panels put up in the two areas as part of regeneration action plans.

The project aims to promote local cultural awareness and the history of the areas, as well as being a tool tourists can use to learn more about both towns.

Now installed, they can be seen in locations such as Banff and Macduff Harbours, Banff Castle, the Smiddy and Banff Bridge, although an official opening is set to be held in the spring.

A website has also been set up where the information can be accessed.

To support the initiative, members of the public are being asked to come forward with suggestions which will help to keep local knowledge going.

The regeneration team behind the heritage trail is looking for images, objects, architecture and stories that will tell the history of the towns.

Ideas could be anything that is linked to Banff or Macduff, such as a fishing net, a milk bottle, a commemorative plaque or a unique feature of a building.

Anybody interested in adding their stories should send an image, accompanied by up to 250 words about something that tells the stories of the towns, as well as why it is important.

An online form is available at banffmacduffheritagetrail.co.uk or by emailing BanffandMacduffHeritageTrail@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

The top objects submitted will be showcased on the website at the official launch in April.

Chairman of the Banff and Buchan area committee Andy Kille said: “Facilities like heritage trails can be used by locals and tourists alike to learn more about an area and can, of course, be considered an attraction, adding to an area’s offering in terms of things to see and do.”

Vice-chairman Mike Roy added: “The community input and involvement in getting this project together has been great to see.

“That involvement in regeneration activities is important to ensure they are well supported and ultimately successful.

“I welcome the installation of this trail in the two towns and look forward to its official launch in spring 2019.”

The scheme was funded partly by the Banff Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (Cars) on Low Street and Bridge Street, with some of the restored buildings included in the boards.