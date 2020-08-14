Informal childcare arrangements ‘discouraged’ during Aberdeen lockdown

Scottish Government chiefs have urged families to care for their own children at home during the local lockdown to help prevent the virus from spreading.

New restrictions were brought into the city on August 5, following an outbreak of coronavirus cases linked to city bars at the end of July.

As part of the restrictions, people in the city can no longer meet other households indoors, and are not permitted to travel more than five miles for recreational and leisure purposes, although can travel for work or education.

Bars, restaurants and cafes were all also closed to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

MSP for Aberdeen Donside Mark McDonald has now raised questions relating to childcare with health chiefs.

And in a letter to the politician, Cabinet Secretary for Health Jeane Freeman laid bare the guidelines.

She said: “Under the new rules in Aberdeen which mean visiting family and friends indoors is prohibited, informal childcare arrangements are being discouraged unless you are a key worker and this is the only childcare option you have available to you (and you cannot work from home).

“If you are a key worker and do need to use family or friends as childcare, then please note that adults shouldn’t be visiting other households. This means that the child should attend the home of the person offering the childcare.

“Those who can form extended households may do so for the purpose or additional benefit of caring for children.

“However, there continues to be a potential risk to other family members if grandparents who live in a different household are asked to care for their grandchildren outside of these exclusive support bubbles. Every child who can be safely cared for at home should be, to limit the chance of the virus spreading.”

Travel for essential purposes, including childcare, is allowed as long as recommendations are followed and extra care is taken when returning home.

Mr McDonald said: “Hopefully this situation will not have to be endured for very much longer, but it is clear that many people’s arrangements for childcare are no longer going to be feasible.

“While key workers will hopefully be able to continue to receive support from grandparents, I hope that employers will take a very sympathetic approach with anyone who is adversely affected by these restrictions.”