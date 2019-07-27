Space camp opportunity for north-east youngsters after link up

North-east children could get the chance to go to an American space camp as part of a twinning agreement.

Stonehaven has signed the agreement with Athens, Alabama, having already forged links with Acheres in France last year.

Delegates from the north-east group recently travelled to the US town, meeting its mayor Ronnie Marks and visiting tourists spots around the state.

The agreement with Stonehaven formed part of the town’s bicentenary founding celebrations.

Phil Mills-Bishop, the co-ordinator for the Stonehaven Twinning Group was part of the delegation stateside.

He said they were looking to secure spots for north-east youngsters at space camps at the US Space and Rocket Center.

He said: “Part of the twinning agreement with Athens is to try and secure space camp places at the centre for kids in Stonehaven and north-east Scotland.

“This is the 50th year of the landing on the Moon.

“A large measure of that success was due to what was done at the Huntsville Space and Rocket Center.”

To give people more information about the twinning group, a display has been set up in Stonehaven Library, which includes an American flag given to Phil by the US Embassy.

He added: “It will give people information about our recent trip and what we did and let people know about the space camps.

“It would be great if we were able to secure some spots for children here. It would be wonderful for them.”

Delegates from Athens are due to visit Stonehaven next week with a trip to Dunnottar Castle planned.

A second copy of the twinning agreement signed in Athens earlier this month will be signed in Stonehaven to reaffirm the link between the towns.

Phil added: “The US Consulate-General to Scotland, Ellen Wong, has been very supportive.

“Our group were guests of the consul at the recent US Independence Day celebrations in Edinburgh and the consul will be attending our twinning ceremony with Athens at Dunnottar Castle in August.”