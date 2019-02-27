Wednesday, February 27th 2019 Show Links
Ineos to pump £500m into Forties pipeline rejuvenation plan

by Mark Lammey
27/02/2019, 9:16 am Updated: 27/02/2019, 9:17 am
The site where the Forties pipeline was discovered to be damaged in 2017
Petrochemicals giant Ineos will invest £500 million to extend the life of a key North Sea pipeline system by “at least 20 years”.

Ineos said its “transformational improvement” plan would make the Forties Pipeline System (FPS) more reliable, supporting North Sea production well into the 2040s.

The programme involves an upgrade to “environmental systems” and the application of new technology.

The 310-mile long FPS opened in 1975 and is responsible for transporting about 40% of UK North Sea oil and gas to shore.

