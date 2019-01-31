Thursday, January 31st 2019 Show Links
Ineos ‘no longer in discussions’ with Conoco for North Sea fields

by David McPhee and Mark Lammey
31/01/2019, 3:58 pm Updated: 31/01/2019, 4:00 pm
Ineos’ bid to acquire ConocoPhillips’ North Sea portfolio appears to have fallen through.

Both companies today confirmed that exclusive talks had concluded.

Conoco said a number of other companies were in the running for the package.

A spokesman for Conoco said: “The period of exclusive negotiations with Ineos has concluded and we will now continue the marketing process with a number of additional parties expressing interest in our UK assets.”

Ineos said in an emailed statement to Energy Voice: “We confirm that we are no longer in discussions with ConocoPhillips.”

