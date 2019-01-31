Ineos ‘no longer in discussions’ with Conoco for North Sea fields

Ineos’ bid to acquire ConocoPhillips’ North Sea portfolio appears to have fallen through.

Both companies today confirmed that exclusive talks had concluded.

Conoco said a number of other companies were in the running for the package.

A spokesman for Conoco said: “The period of exclusive negotiations with Ineos has concluded and we will now continue the marketing process with a number of additional parties expressing interest in our UK assets.”

Ineos said in an emailed statement to Energy Voice: “We confirm that we are no longer in discussions with ConocoPhillips.”