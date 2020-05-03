Oil and gas taskforce to meet next week

Scotland’s energy minister will chair regular meetings of a leadership taskforce in a bid to help the North Sea oil sector survive the plunge in prices caused by Covid-19.

Paul Wheelhouse pledged to convene monthly meetings of the Strategic Leadership Group on Oil and Gas and Energy Transition – with the first taking place next week. It comes after a report from Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) warned as many as 30,000 jobs could be lost from the sector over the next 18 months.

Demand for energy has plummeted as more than half of the world’s population is in some form of lockdown, OGUK said, with oil prices having plunged during the coronavirus pandemic. An extraordinary meeting of the leadership group earlier this month heard from the industry about the challenges it is facing.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Now the group, chaired by Mr Wheelhouse and including key figures from OGUK, offshore operators, trade unions and wider industry representatives, will meet regularly throughout what the minister said is an “extremely difficult time”.

Mr Wheelhouse said the Strategic Leadership Group “will adopt a taskforce approach that will initially focus on the Covid-19 response, the longer term economic response and the route map for energy transition”.