Industry body reveals continued fall in Covid-19 offshore ahead of upcoming event

Cases of suspected coronavirus offshore continue to fall due to ‘effective industry-wide measures’, according to Oil and Gas UK.

OGUK will host a free webinar entitled ‘Covid-19: A retrospective and look ahead’ to provide insight into the industry’s response, where a panel of experts will outline their experiences of the pandemic and its impact.

The event, to be held on Thursday, from 2pm to 3.30pm, will be hosted by OGUK’s HSE director Trevor Stapleton.

It comes as the industry body confirmed that the number of Category C flights for those symptomatic of Covid-19 has continued to decrease and was made up of just 0.03% of total persons on board (POB) offshore installations for the week ending July 26.

Trevor Stapleton, OGUK’s health, safety and environment director, said: “The reduction in c-med flights is a recognition of both industry-imposed barriers and UK measures being effective.

“As we move into the recovery phase – which will mean increasing POB offshore – a missing piece of the jigsaw is still asymptomatic testing for our offshore workforce, carried out using the NHS UK test centres and we continue to make the case for this with both the UK and Scottish governments.”

“It is worth noting that a Cat-C passenger is only symptomatic of Covid-19 and may not be a positive case, therefore the percentage figure is the worst-case scenario.

“However, now is not the time for us to become complacent and we will be paying close attention to the figures going forward.

“The coronavirus pandemic is of a scale and severity which none of us have seen before, but we shouldn’t take for granted the true value of the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry’s culture of safety.”

As well as a look back on how the industry has responded to the crisis, the webinar will also look ahead to the next six months to consider what steps can be taken in terms of navigating the operational impact of Covid-19, preparations for winter flu season and the foreseen impacts.

Trevor added: “The open and continuous sharing of our experiences within our industry, with other sectors and with government, will be critical as we look to the future.

“While we must now start working on how to bring this essential industry back on its feet, we must also take the time to learn and reflect.

“The upcoming webinar will give an opportunity to understand potential future risks and how this could impact business and allow us to further improve workforce safety and engagement.”

For more information, and to register for the webinar, visit register.gotowebinar.com/register/3278441716561870349