Industrial recycling centre planned for north-east quarry site

Plans to create a new industrial recycling centre in a former quarry have been lodged with the local authority.

The proposals were submitted to Aberdeen City Council by RJM Architectural Design on behalf of firm North East Soil and Stone.

If approved by the council, an aggregate recycling facility – for construction waste materials such as sand, gravel and stones – would be created at Tyrebagger Quarry, near Clinterty.

The site is around 4km from the edge of Aberdeen and located between Blackburn and Bucksburn, near the Sparrows Training Centre.

A supporting statement, submitted by RJM Architectural Design, said: “Over the past several years our client has considered several sites as possible locations for the formation of an aggregate recycling facility.

“Sites considered have been located both within Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

“Due to various circumstances, the sites considered above have not been viable and our client is applying for planning consent on the site of the former quarry at Tyrebagger.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The quarry has been redundant for a number of years and is filled with water which would be recycled by the facility.

The statement added: “A need for an aggregate recycling facility has been identified by our client in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire area.

“Having no local facility that can provide recycling of aggregate locally means that many local contractors send material to landfill, as transit costs can make more responsible options unviable.

“The provision of a dedicated recycling facility for building aggregates within Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire would provide local contractors with an option to dispose of material locally and responsibly as well as providing a local source of recycled material. This is in line with the objectives of the Scottish Government’s Zero Waste Plan.”