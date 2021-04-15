North-east council workers are being consulted on whether they are prepared to take industrial action over pay.

Unison, a trade union representing council workers, is balloting its members at authorities including Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Councils.

Its local government committee previously recommended that members vote to reject a pay offer put forward by Cosla, the association for local authorities in Scotland.

The union began a consultative ballot of its members earlier this week, continuing until April 28.

If enough members vote in favour of industrial action, it means some council workers in the north-east could go on strike.

Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland’s head of local government, said: “According to Cosla’s own figures over half of the Scottish local government workforce earn less than £25,000 per year and over 100,000 workers earn significantly below the average wage of £32,000 per year.

“The current offer does not address the issue of endemic low pay for these workers.

“Without these workers going above and beyond to keep services running over the past year their colleagues in the NHS would have been left without childcare, our mortuaries would have been overwhelmed, our children would have been left without an education and our elderly would have been left without care. Yet to date they have received no reward or recognition of their efforts at all.

“It’s simply not good enough.”

A Cosla spokesman said: “We have made an offer to our trade union colleagues. This offer remains on the table whilst we continue with on-going constructive negotiations.”