Indoor Christmas market to launch this week at Aberdeen shopping centre

An indoor Christmas market will open in an Aberdeen shopping centre this week.

Almost 50 businesses have signed up for the market which is being brought to the city centre by Aberdeen Inspired.

The attraction, which is based in the lower mall of the Bon Accord Centre next to Topshop, will be open from November 26 until December 23.

The market will showcase products and services from around 25 stallholders each weekend.

Aberdeen Inspired is donating all stall fees directly to Charlie House and aims to raise more than £10,000 for the charity.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Christmas will definitely look different for everyone this year, but people still love the magic of Christmas shopping, the atmosphere, the festive décor, the Christmas lights, and the real pleasure of finding that perfect gift for friends and family and there is no better and safer place to do this than Aberdeen city centre.

“We have been working hard to ensure shoppers visiting the city centre in the lead up to the festive period can experience the Christmas spirit in a way that’s safe and welcoming.

“The indoor Christmas Market is part of the superb festive retail offering our city offers to shoppers. It’s so important that people buy their gifts from shops and businesses in the city centre, as spending directly in the city with our retailers will make a real difference and support local jobs and livelihoods.

“The indoor Christmas market not only gives small, local businesses an opportunity to showcase their products to a new audience, but it is raising valuable funds for Charlie House.

“The charitable sector has been badly hit by the pandemic. Charlie House supports children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions and demand for its services has risen by more than 80%, but donations and fundraising have declined by more than 70%, so supporting its work is vital.”

The focus has been on providing opportunities for local, arts, crafts and gourmet pre-packaged produce makers to showcase their wares.

Clare Terris, of Newburgh-based Blue Wasp Creative, will sell her studio-printed gifts and home wares.

Ben Durack is one of the directors of Origin, which was set up in 2019 and operates from a test hub at RGU. The company recycles waste plastic collected locally into new products.

It will launch its product, a mini planter made from locally collected and locally recycled waste plastic to the public for the first time at the Christmas market.

“Like many businesses around the world just now, COVID has had a significant impact on our business and changed our timelines notably,” said Ben.

“Having a physical Christmas Market is a fantastic opportunity to raise the spirits in the city and we wanted to be a part of that.

“We have been working hard over the last two years to get origin to where it is today and could not be more excited to launch our first product. To be able to do this physically and engage with the public is fantastic.”

Ica Headlam, of Big Up the Deen, usually sells his Aberdeen-themed prints, badges, beanies, and mugs through his Etsy shop.

“I decided to take part in the Christmas Market as I recognise that for us all 2020 has been a difficult and challenging year,” he said.

“An event such as this is important in bringing something positive to the city which is definitely needed and also supports local makers at the same time.”

The market will operate from 10am to 6pm over four Thursday to Sunday weekends until December 20, and will also be open from Monday, December 21 until Wednesday, December 23.

The layout of the market has been carefully designed to provide a safe space for businesses and shoppers, with limited numbers of traders each day and socially distanced stalls.

For details about the opening hours and participating stallholders in the Christmas Market, visit aberdeeninspired.com