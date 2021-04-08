Show Links
Indie stars The Snuts confirm second show in Aberdeen as they battle to top the UK album charts

by Sean Wallace
08/04/2021, 12:23 pm Updated: 08/04/2021, 1:27 pm
© Supplied by @gazwilliamsonScottish band The Snuts have confirmed a second show in Aberdeen after selling out the first Supplied by @gazwilliamson
Scottish indie rockers The Snuts have announced a second show in Aberdeen as they close in on topping the UK album charts.

One of the hottest rising bands in Britain the four piece will headline Tunnels on Tuesday, September 28.

In a rare treat for fans the band will now play the Granite City venue on two consecutive nights as a show 24 hours later at Tunnels on Wednesday, September 29 had already sold out.

The Snuts are on course to this week become the first Scottish band for 14 years to hit number number one in the UK album charts with their debut release W.L.

Their acclaimed album is understood to be winning a tense race with Demi Lovato to top the charts.

If victorious they will become the first Scottish band to debut at number one since The View in 2007 with Hats off to the Buskers.

© Supplied by @gazwilliamson
The two Aberdeen concerts are part of a series of ‘Unplugged with Strings’ shows in September.

The Granite City double header come just days after The Snuts will play three sold out nights at Glasgow’s legendary Barrowland on September 20, 21 and 22.

Securing back to back shows from The Snuts is a major coup for Aberdeen venue The Tunnels as the music industry looks to emerge from the coronavirus shutdown.

There have been no live shows for more than a year since the country went into lockdown last March.

The Snuts will play Aberdeen to promote album W.L and have this week released a video for fans’ favourite track ‘Glasgow’.

Directed and filmed by Forest Of Black (Liam Gallager, Foals, Biffy Clyro), the video was shot on a rooftop in Glasgow as the sun closes in on the city’s backdrop.

Singer/guitarist Jack Cochrane said: “Glasgow is such an important track for us.

“It is a love letter to one of the greatest cities in the world.

“For the video we set up our instruments on the top of a building in the city centre and performed to the Glasgow skyline whilst our lyrics ‘I’ll always love the way that you say Glasgow’ were being projected onto one of the most iconic buildings in the city.”

The Snuts will discover on Friday if they have hit the number one spot with the official charts announced from 7pm.

The band took to social media to drum up support insisting they were in a ‘showdown of the ages for the number 1 album spot. Are you with us?’

In October 2018 the Snuts quickly sold out a headline show at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.

Such was the buzz around the West Lothian four piece they had more than one million plays of their raw demos before their debut EP had even been released.

Now they are set to smash into the big time – and Aberdeen fans have an extra opportunity to see them in an intimate venue.

Cochrane said: “W.L. is our lifetime work.

“It’s a collection of milestones and melodies that time stamp a dream we had becoming a reality.

“It’s a record about being true, loving and resilient.”

 

THE SNUTS TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER 20201

UNPLUGGED WITH STRINGS

Wed 1st  GLASGOW, Oran Mor Auditorium (17:30)

Wed 1st  GLASGOW, Oran Mor Auditorium (20:00)    SOLD OUT

Thu 2nd  GLASGOW, Oran Mor Auditorium (17:30)

Thu 2nd  GLASGOW, Oran Mor Auditorium (20:00)    SOLD OUT

Tue 7th  EDINBURGH, The Caves  SOLD OUT

Wed 8th  EDINBURGH, The Caves SOLD OUT

Sun 12th  MANCHESTER, Blues Kitchen

Mon 13th  LEEDS, Wardrobe

Tue 14th  KINGSTON, Pryzm

Tue 28th  ABERDEEN, Tunnels  NEW DATE

Weds 29th  ABERDEEN, Tunnels  SOLD OUT

Thu 30th  DUNDEE, Church  SOLD OUT

October 2021
Sun 3rd  DUNDEE, Church  NEW DATE

September 2021

Mon 20th  GLASGOW, Barrowland  SOLD OUT

Tues 21st  GLASGOW, Barrowland  SOLD OUT

Weds 22nd  GLASGOW, Barrowland  SOLD OUT

October 2021
Sat 16th  BIRMINGHAM, O2 Institute

Sun 24th  DUBLIN, Button Factory  SOLD OUT

Mon 25th  BELFAST, Empire

Thurs 28th  EDINBURGH, Corn Exchange  SOLD OUT

November 2021
Tues 2nd  EXETER, Phoenix

Weds 3rd  CARDIFF, Globe  SOLD OUT

Thurs 4th  LONDON, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Sat 6th  DERBY, The Venue

Sun 7th  OXFORD, O2 Academy

Mon 8th  NORWICH, Waterfront

Sat 13th  HULL, Asylum

Sun 14th  LEEDS, Stylus  SOLD OUT

Mon 15th  BRISTOL, Fleece

Thurs 18th  MIDDLESBROUGH, Town Hall Crypt  SOLD OUT

Fri 19th  SHEFFIELD, Leadmill  SOLD OUT

Mon 22nd  BRIGHTON, Concorde 2

Tues 23rd  COLCHESTER, Arts Centre

Weds 24th  BLACKPOOL, Waterloo  SOLD OUT

Fri 26th  MANCHESTER, O2 Ritz  SOLD OUT