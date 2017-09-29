‘Incredible story’ of ordinary North-east people who defended Gibraltar

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

The story of a North-east farm labourer who took part in the Great Siege of Gibraltar has been brought to life in a new book.

Historians and archaeologists Lesley and Roy Adkins have explored the history behind the siege, including turning the spotlight on the life of North-east soldier Walter Gordon.

The couple’s book –Gibraltar: The Greatest Siege in British History – highlights the story of the Scottish soldiers and officers who took part.

Most notably, a large part of the book gives an insight into soldiers of the 73rd Highland Regiment.

One of the soldiers mentioned is Walter, who was born in 1757 and was an agricultural labourer in Chapel of Garioch before joining the 73rd Regiment in 1778.

On his very first time leaving the area, his regiment marched to Portsmouth in March 1779, before embarking on ships to Gibraltar in December.

They arrived in January 1780 and took part in the famous naval Moonlight Battle on the way.

Lesley said: “It’s quite an incredible story.

“We have tried to concentrate a lot more on ordinary people, as it just shows you they were ordinary people and we shouldn’t forget that.

“I think it’s quite poignant reading about what happened to these people.

“I just find it fascinating to imagine all these Highland soldiers in Gibraltar wearing kilts and some of their wives and children were there, and some couldn’t speak English.”

The Gibraltar siege was an unsuccessful attempt by Spain and France to capture Gibraltar from the British during the American War of Independence.

The war was the longest ever siege in British history, lasting 1,323 days from June 1779 to February 1783.

The book has been published on the 300th anniversary of George Augustus Eliott, a successful military general, cavalryman and engineer.

Walter was lucky and survived the siege, returning to the UK to marry Mary Spence from Turriff in February 1785 .

His memoirs – The History and Blockade and Siege of Gibraltar – were published in Aberdeen in 1784, giving details of his everyday life during the fighting.