Gruffalo sculpture created in Aberdeen park

A chainsaw artist has brought the Gruffalo to an Aberdeen park.

Created from tree stumps in Hazlehead Park, artist David Roberts carved out the iconic children’s character near the playpark.

And the expert carver also created a red squirrel near the park’s maze.

However, arachnophobes will want to avoid the Robert the Bruce cairn after a giant spider was created on a stump nearby.

David, a researcher at the James Hutton Institute, creates the artwork in his spare time using a variety of different sized chains saws.