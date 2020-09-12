‘Incredible’ Aberdeen dad Andrew dies aged 32 after short illness

Tributes have been paid to a “kind-hearted” and “incredible” north-east dad after he passed away aged 32.

Musician, Andrew McKelvie, who grew up in Torry, died on August 16 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a short illness.

He was well-known in the music scene as a lead vocalist in The Sopranos, playing live music in bars such as The Globe, O’Donoghues and The Rusty Nail.

Andrew, also known as ‘Kelv’ or ‘Kelvie’, also played in the bands, Silver City Soul Revue, The Big Show and After Party.

He supported The Red Hot Chilli Pipers at Gig at the Brig in Ellon in 2017.

Andrew leaves behind mum Christine, dad Austin, and his 18-month-old son, Harris, who he had with wife Michelle.

The pair were together for 10 years before tying the knot at Maryculter House Hotel on August 12, 2017.

Michelle, 30, said her late husband as was “extremely talented” and an “all-round fun guy”.

She said: “Andrew was tall, dark and handsome. He was extremely talented, fun-loving, outgoing, kind-hearted and an all-round fun guy. He was often referred to as a social butterfly.

“Andrew loved life, he loved and enjoyed company and especially that of his family and friends.

“He was an incredible dad to our son and very hands-on. Harris is his double, you just need to take one look at his brown eyes.”

Michelle added: “Music played such a big part in Andrew’s life, and it is worth noting that he passed away on the same date as his hero Elvis.”

Andrew enjoyed singing from an early age, debuting in Torry Academy’s karaoke competition with his version of ‘Sex Bomb’ by Tom Jones.

Under the wing of the music teacher Jenny Cranna, his flair for music emerged.

His interest in music continued through his time at school and he went on to get an A in music, helped by his rendition of ‘Sweet Transvestite’, from the Rocky Horror Show – despite it raising a few eyebrows with the examiners, according to Michelle.

Outside school, Andrew took part in many musical theatre performances. His role as Khashoggi in the Leading Lights production of ‘We Will Rock You’ is remembered by many.

Jenny Cranna paid tribute to the ‘kind’ and ‘caring’ former Torry Academy pupil.

She said: “Life was never dull when Andrew was around. There was something very special about him.

“He was kind, caring and always smiling.

“I tried to encourage him to start performing on stage and I think his first performance was at one of the school’s Christmas concerts, which was the first time we managed to get him on stage.

“He got the bug from there and he took on some lead roles in West Side Story and Grease.

“Seeing him grow from a 13-year-old on stage to fronting some of the gig bands in Aberdeen was just amazing.”

Chuck Milne of The Sopranos paid tribute to his bandmate who was ‘adored’ by fans.

He said: “I have countless great memories with Andrew, but what stands out is when we did a version of ‘Purple Rain’ by Prince which was a favourite with the band and the audience alike.

“That’s where his background in musical theatre came into play, he acted the part. He was on his knees giving it his all.

“We were a very popular band, which was pretty much down to the fact that our secret weapon was Andrew.

“He was so humble and always had time to speak to people. Fans old and young would come up to him and you could see they adored him, but he was always so down-to-earth with everyone.”

Michelle hopes to organise a memorial for Andrew once Covid-19 restrictions allow.