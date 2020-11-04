Increased police patrols at north-east school as vandalism culprits spoken to

Increased police patrols will be put on at a north-east school that has been targeted by vandals.

Anti-social behaviour and vandalism have been reported at Clerkhill School in Peterhead over the last few weeks.

Now, police have taken action by identifying and talking to the youths involved.

They will be patrolling the grounds around Bonfire Night to make sure there are no crimes being committed.

Sergeant Niall Mullen from Peterhead Community Policing Team said: “There have been numerous incidents of youth disorder around the area over the past few weeks.

“We have made encouraging inroads into those responsible and we addressed this issue by taking positive action with regards to the persons involved and their families.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, with increased dedicated patrols leading into the period around bonfire night.

“I want to reiterate that anti-social behaviour and its consequences remain a priority target for the Buchan Community Policing Team.

“Behaviour like this will not be tolerated by Police Scotland or the local community and I encourage members of the public to contact us with any issues or concerns.”

You can contact police on 101 or via their website.