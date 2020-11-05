Increased patrols in north-east community after reports of antisocial behaviour

Officers have been carrying out additional patrols in a north-east village following reports of antisocial behaviour involving youths.

Police have stepped up patrols in St Cyrus, and will tonight take part in a community engagement exercise as a part of Operation Moonbeam.

The national campaign aims to reduce anti-social behaviour linked to fireworks across the country.

Local community policing teams across the north-east will be carrying out similar patrols.

Inspector Allen Shaw said: “Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities, particularly when it impacts on the quality of life of local residents.

“Anyone with concerns should contact police on 101 so that we can investigate incidents thoroughly.

“I know that a number of local parents have already taken steps to address the issue of anti-social behaviour in the area with their children, and would like to thank them for their support.”