Increase in trade waste forces council to shut north-east recycling centre

Businesses illegally dumping trade waste at a north-east recycling centre have been blamed for its closure.

Numerous complaints have been received by Moray Council about the state of Newlands Lane recycling point in Buckie.

According to a council spokesperson, the centre has seen increasing amounts of trade waste dumped at the site.

It has meant there has not been enough space for residents to dispose their waste responsibly, resulting in overflowing bins and the site becoming an eyesore.

Councillor Sonya Warren, said: “Businesses are not permitted to use household recycling points and it’s frustrating that misuse by a minority will affect the wider community.

“However, we do not have the resources to constantly clean up after businesses who are dumping their waste at the recycling point illegally.

“In Moray we do offer a robust waste and recycling service for households.

“In fact, when the recycling point at Newlands Lane was introduced, we didn’t offer a kerbside collection service – so the service we offer has vastly improved since then.”