Increase in seven-day case positivity rate across the north and north-east local authorities

Figures released by the Scottish Government show an upward trend in the seven-day case positivity rate in the north and north-east local authorities over the weekend.

Figures for Aberdeen City show that between Friday, October 8 and Monday, October 11 the seven-day positivity rate per 100.000 had risen from 259.76 to 272.45.

The same trend is occurring in Aberdeenshire where figures have risen from 378.24 to 403.51 and Highland 192.94 to 206.93.

Positive cases for Covid-19 in Scotland over the past 24 hours has totalled 2.297.

This gives a case positivity rate of 11.4% which suggests an upward trend in cases as the previous seven days averaged only 8.3%.

Regional Breakdown

NHS Grampian has recorded the fourth-highest number of Covid cases in Scotland 285.

The north-east health board is only behind Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lothian and Lanarkshire for new cases.

However NHS Highland recorded only 99 new cases which is a drop of 46 since October 8.

NHS Western Isles recorded six new cases, while Shetland recorded four and Orkney had one.

The number of people currently in hospital is falling at a steady pace with 933 patients with Covid-19 compared to 957 on October 8.

These figures include 58 from Grampian and 27 from Highland.

In terms of vaccinations, an additional 7,359 people have been given their first dose bringing the total to 4,261,124.

Another 2,771 have now received their second dose bringing the number of people fully vaccinated to 3,864,670.