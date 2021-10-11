Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Increase in seven-day case positivity rate across the north and north-east local authorities

By Ross Hempseed
11/10/2021, 3:06 pm

Figures released by the Scottish Government show an upward trend in the seven-day case positivity rate in the north and north-east local authorities over the weekend.

Figures for Aberdeen City show that between Friday, October 8 and Monday, October 11 the seven-day positivity rate per 100.000 had risen from 259.76 to 272.45.

The same trend is occurring in Aberdeenshire where figures have risen from 378.24 to 403.51 and Highland 192.94 to 206.93.

Positive cases for Covid-19 in Scotland over the past 24 hours has totalled 2.297.

This gives a case positivity rate of 11.4% which suggests an upward trend in cases as the previous seven days averaged only 8.3%.

Regional Breakdown

NHS Grampian has recorded the fourth-highest number of Covid cases in Scotland 285.

The north-east health board is only behind Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lothian and Lanarkshire for new cases.

However NHS Highland recorded only 99 new cases which is a drop of 46 since October 8.

NHS Western Isles recorded six new cases, while Shetland recorded four and Orkney had one.

The number of people currently in hospital is falling at a steady pace with 933 patients with Covid-19 compared to 957 on October 8.

These figures include 58 from Grampian and 27 from Highland.

In terms of vaccinations, an additional 7,359 people have been given their first dose bringing the total to 4,261,124.

Another 2,771 have now received their second dose bringing the number of people fully vaccinated to 3,864,670.