Increase in referrals to Aberdeen City Council counselling service

A total of 140 referrals have been made to a counselling service in the last year.

Latest figures reveal 140 referrals were made to Aberdeen City Council between April 2018 and March this year, with 137 made by employees and three by family members.

The figure is higher than the last annual reporting period, when 125 referrals were logged, and higher than the last three years.

But a report to members of the staff governance committee said more has been done to increase awareness of the service – for example, posters have been displayed in all workplaces and new information leaflets have been produced.

It adds there were a higher number of referrals relating to personal issues (94) compared to work-related issues (46).

There were 126 self-referrals and 14 management referrals.

The committee will consider the report on Tuesday.