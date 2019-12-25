Increase in primary teachers in north-east welcomed

A politician has welcomed a rise in the number of primary school teachers recruited in Aberdeenshire.

New statistics have shown that more than 100 additional teachers have been added to classrooms in the region since 2013.

That means numbers are at their highest level since 1980.

The information was published by Summary Statistics for Schools in Scotland.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “These latest statistics demonstrate that education in Scotland is moving in the right direction with the number of teachers in our classrooms rising.

“I am delighted to see this increase locally in Aberdeenshire with levels at their highest in a decade and the number of primary teachers being the highest since 1980.

“Since 2006 there are now fewer P1-P3 pupils in large classes of 31 or more, which is particularly important as helping children in the early years is crucial if we are to close the attainment gap between the most and least deprived.”

Teachers in primary schools increased from 2,594 in 2013 to 2,967 in 2019.