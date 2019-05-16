Increase in number of Aberdeen residents caught without TV licence

More Aberdeen residents are being caught without TV licences, new figures show.

Enforcement statistics show 96 Aberdeen residents were prosecuted in 2017/18 compared with 55 in 2016/17.

The figure fell from 20 to 14 in Aberdeenshire and from eight to five in Moray.

It rose from 54 to 63 in Angus.

All those caught across the two-year period paid a fine of up to £1,000 and none went to court.

A TV Licensing spokesman said: “We enforce the law in Scotland by taking a statement from those who evade.

“The Procurator Fiscal decides how cases are dealt with.”