Increase in north-east drug deaths ‘troubling’

The number of patients admitted to north-east hospitals after taking ill with illegal prescription drugs is on a “troubling trajectory”, it has been

claimed.

Figures released earlier this month showed there were 1,264 deaths in 2019 which involved substance use – a higher rate than across all EU countries and more than three times the UK as a whole.

Of those deaths, illicit benzodiazepines contributed to 64% of those, a total of 814 deaths – more than in any previous year.

Information obtained by the Scottish Conservatives has shown that in NHS Grampian, there was 526 admissions where poisoning was the primary reason for admittance since 2018, and the secondary reason in a further 435 admissions in the three years prior to September 2020.

In the north-east, the health board confirmed the number of deaths linked to benzodiazepine was five in the first half of 2020, 26 last year, and 69 in 2018.

North-east region MSP Tom Mason previously called for the issue of fake pills to be considered by the Scottish government’s drugs death taskforce.

He has welcomed the formation of a new subgroup to “look in detail at the issue”.

Mr Mason said: “Over the past several years, more and more admissions in north-east hospitals have taken place as a result of benzodiazepines.

“This troubling trajectory seems set to continue so I am glad that after a long time asking, the drug deaths taskforce will consider this kind of drug in detail.

“The new drug death figures have put this into shocking perspective as many who die have this compound in their system.

“Sometimes this is via prescription, but more often than not it’s illicit and particularly dangerous because of that.”

NHS Grampian declined to formally comment, however, said it was important to factor in that admissions can cover accidental overdose, a deliberate overdose, or an adverse reaction to a prescribed drug.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said earlier this month the figures on drug deaths in Scotland are “completely unacceptable” as she noted that behind every statistic is a “human being whose life mattered”.

She said: “I think many of the criticisms are valid and legitimate and we have got much work to do in order to ensure that we sort the problem of people dying avoidably from drugs.

“These are real people whose lives matter and I am absolutely determined that we take the actions to fix this.

“I am not making comparisons with what is happening elsewhere because I do think the problem in Scotland is worse than it is elsewhere.”

An update will be given in January after a meeting with a drug death taskforce, which will look at a number of public health interventions.