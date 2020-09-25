Increase in life expectancy for Aberdeen men according to new figures

Life expectancy for men in Aberdeen have increased slightly among stalling rates nationally, new figures show.

In the north-east Aberdeenshire continues to enjoy the highest rates in the region for both men and women.

The figures from the National Records of Scotland, which cover 2017 to 2019, show average life expectancy in Scotland at birth for males is 77.1 years and 81.1 years for females.

In Aberdeen, the figures are more or less aligned with the national average – 77 years for men and 81.4 years for women. However, the rates for men show a slight increase in the figures for 2016-2018 where it was 76.9 for men and 81.1 for women.

In Aberdeenshire, the latest figures show an expectancy rate of 79.2 years for men and 82.1 for women, and in Moray 79.1 for men and 81.4 for women.

The figures for both local authority area have remained largely the same, with the rates in Moray for 2016-2018 81.7 for women and 79 for men. In Aberdeenshire, it was 82.9, for women and 79.2 for men.

Julie Ramsay, head of vital events statistics at NRS, said: “The rate of life expectancy growth has stalled over the last few years in Scotland and this has been broadly reflective of the picture throughout the country.

“Life expectancy varies considerably across Scotland, for example, life expectancy for both males and females is at its lowest in Glasgow City, where males are expected to live to 73.6 years and females to 78.5.

“Life expectancy for females is highest in East Renfrewshire at 84.0 years and male life expectancy was highest in East Dunbartonshire at 80.5 years.”

Scotland continues to have the lowest life expectancy at birth of all UK countries. Life expectancy at birth in the UK was 79.4 years for males and 83.1 years for females in 2017-2019.

Life expectancy also varies by rurality across Scotland with people living in more rural areas generally living longer than those in more urban areas.