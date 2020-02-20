Increase in domestic abuse incidents in north-east

Tackling domestic abuse is a “priority” for Police Scotland after a rise in incidents was recorded in the north-east.

The police performance report shows that between April and September last year 1,225 domestic abuse incidents were recorded, a rise of 22 on the same period in 2018.

New legislation was brought into force on April 1 last year which broadens the range of abusive behaviours that can be prosecuted under the Domestic Abuse Act 2018, including those of a physical, sexual and psychological nature.

Det Sup Neil McDonald, of the North East Police Division, said: “During and post investigations the safety of victims and their children and families are absolute priorities.

“The ongoing drive to eradicate domestic abuse will continue to be a priority locally and nationally.”