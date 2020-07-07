Increase in antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen community as lockdown eased

Police in the west of Aberdeen have seen an increase in the number of incidents of antisocial behaviour as lockdown is eased.

Officers have been called to a number of incidents since the beginning of June – including parties – with the increase attributed to lockdown being eased, as well as recent good weather.

Advice was given to a number of people following one of the incidents, where a noisy party was found to have taken place on Craiglea Avenue.

In a bid to tackle the rise in incidents, officers are continuing to patrol the area – with a particular focus on sites such as local primary schools.

A report, compiled by Police Scotland and presented to Braeside and Mannofield Community Council, reads: “Police are seeing an increase in both antisocial behaviour and youth related calls as a result of the improving weather and lockdown easing.

“All officers are aware of this, and they continue to provide passing attention to the known areas such as Airyhall Reservoir and various primary schools.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any anti-social behaviour or criminality via 101 or 999 if an emergency.”

The report also advises parents “to ensure they and their families continue to follow the NHS/Government guidance”.