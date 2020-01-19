New inclusive music class for Aberdeen

A new music class in Aberdeen will use colours, shapes and cutting edge technology to allow youngsters with additional support needs (ASN) to gain a deeper understanding of music.

The unique workshops have been created by Aberdeen Performing Arts and Drake Music Scotland.

They are aimed at young people aged 10 and over and use technology such as Soundbeam and iPads.

The interactive music sessions are specifically structured to ensure they are all-inclusive.

Lisa Mathieson, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ creative learning manager, said: “The highly-trained team will create a relaxed, informal environment to deliver a fun, engaging programme which will respond to the individual talents and abilities of the participants.”

The classes will take place in the Music Hall’s Tutti Studio on Wednesdays from 6pm, starting on January 29. Contact the hall to book.