Inclusive basketball session to take place in Aberdeen

An inclusive basketball festival for young people is scheduled to take place in Aberdeen this week.

Premium club and registered charity Grampian Flyers will host the event, which is aimed at both primary and secondary school pupils, on Friday.

It introduces youngsters to both running and wheelchair basketball and is inclusive for pupils in schools with physical, sensory or intellectual impairments.

They will have the opportunity to try out a range of different basketball drills, friendly competitive matches, inclusive zone basketball and take part in the sport for wheelchair users.

It runs from 10am until noon at the Beach Leisure Centre in Aberdeen on Friday.

For more information on the event, and to register a school to take part, contact kirsty.smith004@gmail.com