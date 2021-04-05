Inchgarth Reservoir: Mess left at Aberdeen beauty spot following sunny weekend

Rubbish was left strewn at an Aberdeen beauty spot this weekend, with vandals even throwing a lifesaving buoy in the water.

Inchgarth Reservoir is a popular place to visit when the sun is shining and is usually well-looked after.

However, this weekend rubbish was left strewn on the ground there, and the picturesque location was left looking a mess.

A lifebelt needed for emergencies in the water was removed from its stand and thrown into the river.

Inchgarth Reservior sits beside the River Dee and is a quiet site operated by Scottish Water to supply drinking water.

Scottish Conservative candidate for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, Liam Kerr called the vandalism and mess “appalling.”

He said: “I’m absolutely shocked to see this kind of unacceptable behaviour at our beautiful Inchgarth Reservoir.

“The last thing we want is for the fantastic attraction to become eroded and harmed by the irresponsible actions of a few individuals.

“It’s great that people are using the reservoir especially when the weather is nice but it’s appalling to see the lifebelt being misused as well as rubbish being left across the area.

“Hopefully the people who have done this think before they act again and ask themselves how they’d feel if they were in a situation where they needed access to a life ring but it wasn’t there.”