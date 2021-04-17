Aberdeen community centre launches suspended meal and coffee initiative

An Aberdeen community centre is appealing for donations for the launch of its meal and coffee campaign.

Inchgarth Community Centre has set up a Go Fund Me page for the initiative, which is encouraging people to donate the cost of a free hot or soft drink or meal.

This funding will then be classed as advanced purchases and saved for those in need when the centre’s cafe, known as Peggy’s Cafe, reopens on Monday April 26.

Despite launching less than a week ago, there have already been enough funds raised – £200 – to provide 50 free meals or 133 free coffees. The campaign target is £2,000.

It is an initiative that Inchgarth has run for around five years.

Paul O’ Connor MBE, centre manager, said: “Five years ago, I viewed the suspended coffee initiative on YouTube and it fitted perfectly into the ethos of Inchgarth as a centre that gives, cares and supports people of all ages.

“We incorporated the initiative into our Peggy’s Cafe and the public has been amazing, while those who gain our support are given free coffee, soft drinks, tea, or lunch in a discreet and caring manner without stigma.

“We often know the centre visitors and can offer the coffee and food before they need to ask, but it’s all very confidential and is a wonderful way of the public giving help to those who value their support.

“It’s a wonderful way of making a difference, supporting our fellow citizens, and is a socially just way of donating to a good cause that has the impact of helping people in a discreet but compassionate way.

“People can also donate via our website – at www.inchgarth.org – if they aren’t in a position to visit our cafe, although I would recommend our coffee and lunches that are tasty and great value.”

© Supplied by Paul O' Connor

During Covid-19, Inchgarth has been running a significant support project for 15 communities whose financial struggles, stresses and issues have been magnified by the pandemic.

This project has been funded by a combination of the Scottish Government, National Lottery, Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations, FirstPort, CFINE, Fairer Aberdeen Fund, corporate donations and the public.

“The public has been outstanding in their support to our centre and support project over the last year,” Paul added.

“It has allowed us to generate £300,000 in cash to support families and individuals, in addition to sustaining several organisations who provide vital services to those most in need in our community.

“Two thousand people have been helped via our support project which also involved setting up our own Inchgarth foodbank that has 180 families registered, and doing deliveries, social calls to hundreds of people each week, befriending, and providing the most essential household items to those in need from all walks of life in Aberdeen south.

“It’s been a massive logistical project and one which our staff team and volunteers have worked tirelessly to sustain for 13 months, where they have made a massive impact on the lives of many.

“It shows Aberdeen is a caring city and Inchgarth has been a leading force in the cities efforts to help people during their greatest time of need.

“Through this project, we’ve realised that there’s a need for people on benefits, unemployed or for those struggling to be given a cup of kindness, or a meal on you to lighten the financial burden a little, and to show them that our community and people care.

“Our suspended meal and coffee campaign was the next natural step to take, to seek their support once more, where just £1.50 can spread a little cup of kindness to someone else and encourage people to get out, join in with community life as we try to get back to some kind of normal.

“If you were in a position to donate £3.50, we can provide someone with a meal. Or for £5, we can provide someone with a meal and drink of their choice.

© Supplied by Paul O' Connor

“By making a donation of a drink or lunch, you will be making a direct contribution and massive impact on those who normally couldn’t afford to enjoy a meal at a cafe, while equally, you will be supporting Inchgarth’s campaign to rebuild our centre.

“You would be making a tremendous difference and for those who have donated so far, we are astounded by the level of compassion and care the people have shown.

“But with a significant amount of people to help, we would love you to donate a few pounds to help as many people as possible, while by supporting our cafe yourself, you are making a direct investment into our vital work as a centre which delivers 170 sessions of activity to over 2,000 users.

“And above all, you are supporting a truly fantastic initiative that should be mirrored the length and breadth of our city, and I’m sure the public would jump at the chance of supporting something like this.

“We’d love your support once more to spread a little kindness and put a smile on people’s faces, and your efforts to donate and share this new appeal would be hugely appreciated.”

Inchgarth Community Centre will be open Monday to Friday from 11am to 3pm for meals from Monday April 26. It will be open until 9pm for takeaway coffees.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/suspended-hot-drinks-meals or visit Peggy’s Cafe on Aboyne Place.