Sports village to host first ever Aberdeen Corporate Games

North-east businesses are set to go head to head in a sporting event.

The inaugural Aberdeen Corporate Games will start in May.

Aberdeen Sports Village launched the initiative in an effort to promote health and wellbeing in the workplace.

As well as rowing, table tennis, touch rugby and football, teams will also get free entry into the Great Aberdeen Run 10k and half marathon.

Kyle Greig, the corporate wellness manager at the sports village, said: “It is hugely important that companies and organisations look after their employees and support their health and wellbeing.

“ASV has always been focussed on encouraging people of all ages and abilities to improve their fitness and launching the Aberdeen Corporate Games is another step towards supporting the local workforce to team up with their colleagues to get fit together.