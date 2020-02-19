In the DAWG house: New rehoming centre opens in north-east

A dogs charity has expanded by opening a new rehoming centre in the north-east.

Dog Action Working Group Scotland (DAWGS) has helped match up thousands of furry creatures with new families since being founded in 1993.

It has operated a shop in Alford for the past five years and was previously based on the Lang Stracht in Aberdeen for more than 20 years.

But now the charity has expanded its services by opening up its first rehoming centre to give even more pets a second chance of life.

Dogs will now be cared for in the Old Bake House building in Main Street, Alford, which will officially open on Saturday.

And there could eventually be a whole new range of services offered on the site.

Chairwoman of the charity Mary Diack said: “DAWGS was set up to find loving new homes for dogs whose owners, for whatever reason, could no longer take care of them.

“While we are continuing to rehome dogs, we are also exploring other options in which we can help, ranging from providing support, education and general advice to more specialist options such as assistance with behavioural issues in conjunction with external consultants.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Under exceptional circumstances there may also be an option for support with unexpected veterinary costs.

“Our aim is to help even more dogs and provide a robust, all-round service for the wellbeing of dogs across the north-east as we strongly believe that all dogs deserve a loving and safe environment.

“We completely understand that giving up a family pet can be an upsetting experience for the owner.

“Our new rehoming centre offers a discreet and comfortable environment with compassionate staff on hand to guide you through the process.”

The charity celebrated its 25th anniversary two years ago and has found more than 3,000 new homes for dogs.

Mary highlighted how the charity carries out home checks to make sure pets are being placed in a suitable environment before they are rehomed.

She said: “Today there are many ways people can rehome their dogs but we believe how we do it – by matching dogs to potential new owners, doing home checks and follow-up checks – are still in the best interests of the dog.

“We would urge anyone who finds themselves in the difficult situation of having to give up their dog to contact us for advice first.”

The DAWGS Rehoming Centre will be open Monday to Friday from 9.30am until 1.30pm.

The rehoming team can be contacted through the charity’s website dawgs.co.uk, by email at info@dawgs.co.uk or by phone on 01224 208989.